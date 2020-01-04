CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CHFS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 145,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,529. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

