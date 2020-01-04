eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23. eBay has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

