Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

CATB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,675. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

