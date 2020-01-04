Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,508. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $759.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,096,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,113,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 91,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,283 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,524 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after buying an additional 72,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 272,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.