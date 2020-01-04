Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

CLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

CLNE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 1,932,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,176. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.43 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 16,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

