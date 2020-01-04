BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,094. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,370,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 562.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 324,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 676.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

