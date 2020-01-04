Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calyxt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

CLXT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.79. 196,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,845. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter worth $146,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 52.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

