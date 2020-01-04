CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.90. 523,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,523,000 after buying an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,094,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

