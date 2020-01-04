Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSVN. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of BSVN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.