BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.13

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

