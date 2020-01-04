VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.18

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 23473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

