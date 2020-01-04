UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.02

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 18440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

