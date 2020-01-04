PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.61

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.51, with a volume of 19190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

