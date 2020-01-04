BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.13

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 133294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BNP PARIBAS/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

