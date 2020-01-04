LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.44

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.44 and last traded at $94.28, with a volume of 104399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVMUY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

