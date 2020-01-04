LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.89

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 26268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

