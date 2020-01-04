RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.77

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

