Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.06

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 496162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel S.p.A. ADS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

