SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.57

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 3857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.