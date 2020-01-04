Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.00

Shares of Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $898.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

