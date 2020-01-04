Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.00

Shares of Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bank Hapoalim from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80.
Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.