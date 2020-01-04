BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.65

BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.14.

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industrs had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $99.72 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

