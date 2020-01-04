Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.55

Shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 10886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.