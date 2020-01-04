iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.89

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.89 and last traded at $170.50, with a volume of 544076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.73.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 522,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 76,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

