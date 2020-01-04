iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $171.89

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.89 and last traded at $170.50, with a volume of 544076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.73.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
