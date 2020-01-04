Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.73

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 1572037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.