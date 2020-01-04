Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $342,261.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $342,261.00 and last traded at $342,261.00, with a volume of 408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $339,590.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333,960.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317,796.43. The company has a market capitalization of $557.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4,812.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.97 billion during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

