Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 252,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. Criteo has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Criteo by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

