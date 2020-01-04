Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear has been witnessing northbound earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2020. ItsTireHub JV is has been been aiding the firm in effective distribution of tires in the United States. Goodyear’s buyout of Raben Tire further expands its network and strengthens its ability to serve fleets. Moreover, the firm's regular roll out of innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive bode well. Its restructuring program in the United States and Germany are expected to boost its prospects and generate savings. The restructuring in Germany is expected to boost earnings by $60-70 million on completion, with the full benefit expected by 2022. Steady capital deployment activities though dividends and share buybacks are other positives.”

GT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 4,170,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,290 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,983,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 301,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

