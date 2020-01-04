Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news impact score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.92.

AAPL traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,190,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210,122. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $300.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

