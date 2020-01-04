Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of ENDP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,963,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

