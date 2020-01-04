ValuEngine Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

CVGI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 110,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,436. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.68.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

