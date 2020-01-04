Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $8.07 on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

