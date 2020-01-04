Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CONN. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,215. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

