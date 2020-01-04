Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 1.60

News stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a coverage optimism score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Walmart’s score:

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $117.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.