Incyte’s (INCY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. 5,499,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.44. Incyte has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Incyte by 119.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 51.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

