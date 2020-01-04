Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

CSIQ traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 809,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 106.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 272,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 48.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,096,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $89,435,000 after buying an additional 1,334,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

