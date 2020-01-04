Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Commscope from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $13.57. 2,907,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Commscope has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Commscope by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,819,000 after acquiring an additional 690,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Commscope by 1,388.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,476 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Commscope by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,786,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,484,000 after acquiring an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commscope by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 286,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Commscope by 22.9% in the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,574,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

