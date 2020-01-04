Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CLUB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 29,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,406. Town Sports International has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,131,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Town Sports International Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine
Town Sports International Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine
Compugen Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Compugen Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
CymaBay Therapeutics Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
CymaBay Therapeutics Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
Capricor Therapeutics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Capricor Therapeutics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Maker Price Tops $433.14 on Top Exchanges
Maker Price Tops $433.14 on Top Exchanges
Factom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million
Factom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report