Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Town Sports International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

CLUB stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.78. 29,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,406. Town Sports International has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,131,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 266,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

