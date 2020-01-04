Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 188,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,327. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compugen has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compugen by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 379.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

