CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut CymaBay Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of CBAY remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 533,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 401,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Town Sports International Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine
Town Sports International Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine
Compugen Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Compugen Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
CymaBay Therapeutics Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
CymaBay Therapeutics Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine
Capricor Therapeutics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Capricor Therapeutics Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”
Maker Price Tops $433.14 on Top Exchanges
Maker Price Tops $433.14 on Top Exchanges
Factom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million
Factom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report