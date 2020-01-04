CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut CymaBay Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of CBAY remained flat at $$1.94 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 533,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 401,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

