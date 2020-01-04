Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 161,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,290. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.61% and a negative net margin of 660.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.