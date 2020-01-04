Maker Price Tops $433.14 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $433.14 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OasisDEX, Radar Relay and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bibox, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

