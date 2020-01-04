Max Property Group Trading Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $558,565.00 and approximately $36,319.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039097 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021806 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000686 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003947 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000715 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

