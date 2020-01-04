ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $11,721.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058445 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00595435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00236867 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084867 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

