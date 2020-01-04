SophiaTX Price Tops $0.0009 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $306,197.00 and approximately $11,877.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPHTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.