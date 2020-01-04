Constellation (DAG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Constellation has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

