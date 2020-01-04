Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.79 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Dent has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $192,881.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, CoinBene, Coinrail and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Allbit, Liquid, OKEx, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.