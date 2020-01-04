Decision Token (HST) Reaches Market Cap of $4,696.00

Decision Token (CURRENCY:HST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Decision Token has a total market capitalization of $4,696.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Decision Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decision Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Decision Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decision Token Profile

Decision Token’s launch date was October 16th, 2017. Decision Token’s total supply is 48,240,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,025,998 tokens. Decision Token’s official message board is medium.com/horizonstate . Decision Token’s official Twitter account is @horizonstate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decision Token is /r/HorizonState and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decision Token is horizonstate.com

Decision Token Token Trading

Decision Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decision Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decision Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decision Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

