Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches Market Cap of $22,778.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $22,778.00 and $103.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,196,999 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

