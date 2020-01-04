PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. PDC Energy has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

