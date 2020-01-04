Zacks: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 170,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $56,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

